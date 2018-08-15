Ex-Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio Pay Khalil Mack Already!

The 2017 Oakland Raiders coach has some advice for the 2018 Oakland Raiders -- PAY KHALIL MACK ALREADY!!!

Jack Del Rio -- who was fired after the '17 season and replaced by Jon Gruden -- decided to weigh in on the Khalil Mack holdout ... the biggest roster news in Raiders camp right now.

"Gotta pay the man!" Del Rio said ... "[Mack] is the total package. Great player and an even better person!"

Del Rio coached Mack for 3 seasons ('15, '16, '17) and clearly thinks the 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is worth splurging for.

Mack hasn't been at any part of Raiders' offseason workouts as he's feuding with management over a long-term deal ... and there have been talks Oakland could look to trade him.