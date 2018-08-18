NBA Commish Adam Silver Death Threat Sender Gets Break ... Charges Dropped

NBA Commish Adam Silver Lets Death Threat Sender Slide, Charges Dropped

The man who threatened to kill Adam Silver over an NBA roster spot just caught a huge break ... and he has the commish to thank for it.

27-year-old David Pyant was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment back in May after sending an email to Silver, saying "If you don't let me play, I'm going to come up there and kill you with my f*cking gun."

But, Pyant won't be serving any time for the threat, 'cause TMZ Sports has learned Silver simply did not want to move forward with the case ... and the charges were dropped.

It's a HUGE break for the guy ... he was facing up to a year in jail.

Now go work on your jumper.