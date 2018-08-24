J.J. Reddick 'Donald Trump-Level Pettiness' ... Broke Up Clippers

J.J. Reddick Says 'Donald Trump-Level Pettiness' Broke Up Clippers

Breaking News

J.J. Reddick says the Clippers turned from a title contender to a teardown project ... 'cause of "DONALD TRUMP-LEVEL" childishness from the team's stars!!

Seriously.

Remember ... the Clippers from 2011 to 2017 were LEGIT -- on the doorstep of a championship every year with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan roaming the floor.

Reddick was a part of most of those squads ... and he revealed earlier this week that the downfall of it all was because of a level of pettiness similar to what he's seen from the White House.

"It's weird to think what we had the potential to accomplish and what ultimately derailed that was pettiness," Reddick said on the "Pardon My Take" podcast on Barstool Sports.

"Like Donald Trump-level pettiness."

Reddick says the team had a passive aggressive attitude toward everything -- and that's why Reddick's in Philly, Paul's in Houston, Jordan's in Dallas and Griffin's in Detroit these days.

"I don't know that we hate each other. I don't know that," Reddick says. "It was just passive aggressive bullsh*t."

Trump tweet incoming in 5 ... 4 ... 3 ...