Ohio State Legend to Michigan, Don't Talk Crap, You've Had Scandals Too

University of Michigan fans shouldn't point their fingers at Ohio State over the Urban Meyer scandal, 'cause the Maize & Blue don't exactly have clean hands either ... so says an ex-OSU football star.

Buckeye legend Shawn Springs -- the #3 pick in the '97 NFL Draft -- says he's definitely not proud of what went down at Ohio State and knows the school needs to do better. But, trash talk doesn't help anyone.

He also points out that OSU ain't the first big school to mess up -- and he's got this message for everyone throwing stones at the Buckeye athletics program.

"I would ask them what school they went to, and tell me a school that hadn't went through some type of trials and tribulations or problems."

"I can't name one. I know my Michigan buddies, they won't even mention anything. They have no room to talk up there, that school up north."

Springs wasn't specific about which scandal he was referencing -- but UM's had their fair share (remember the basketball scandal with Chris Webber?).

Shawn believes, in the end, the scandal will force the current OSU football players to rally together and it could make them better and stronger than ever before.

"In moments of trying times like this, you will see how we respond."