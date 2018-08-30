Nick Diaz's Attorney Dom. Violence Case Dropped

Nick Diaz's Attorney Says Domestic Violence Case Dropped

Breaking News

Nick Diaz is officially off the hook in his felony domestic violence case ... at least, according to the UFC star's attorney.

As we previously reported ... Diaz was arrested back in May after a woman claimed he slammed her to the ground and choked her in a Las Vegas home.

When cops arrived, officers say the woman had injuries -- she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Diaz was facing 3 felony domestic violence charges and a misdemeanor -- serious business.

But now, Diaz's attorney Ross Goodman has told ESPN ... prosecutors have thrown out the case and Nick is in the clear.

"[Nick is] grateful the District Attorney's office was fair and thoughtful in reviewing this case based on the evidence," Goodman said to ESPN.

"Truth delayed is better than no truth at all and I trust that the ultimate dismissal of all charges with prejudice will be viewed as total vindication for Nick and clears his name from being associated with such horrific but false allegations."

We spoke with Nick after the incident -- and he joked that he was framed.