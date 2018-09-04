Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin Surf's Still Up For the Exes

Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs with Ex-Husband Chris Martin in Malibu

Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin can still chill together, and not only for their kids -- apparently they brake for dogs on surfboards too!

Chris and Gwyn consciously re-coupled in Malibu for a part of their Labor Day ... sharing a rock, beach side, and watching this cute pup hang 10. Or is that 20?

Anyway, Moses and Apple's parents looked perfectly happy as they chatted and laughed by the sea. The beach hang comes just days after Gwyneth revealed she's kept Chris' surname despite splitting from the Coldplay frontman more than 4 years ago.

There's nothing like the sound of crashing waves and the sight of a majestic surfing dog to put a couple in the mood, but no rekindling of lost love here.

Gwyneth is now engaged to producer Brad Falchuk and Chris has been dating, on and off, Dakota Johnson.

But, look at the dog catching waves!