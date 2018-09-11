Conor McGregor Drops Hype Training Video ... I'm Ready For Khabib!

Breaking News

Here's new video of Conor McGregor hitting the gym to prep for his superfight with Khabib Nurmagomedov -- and he looks scary good.

He's sparring, he's grappling, he's knocking people on their asses ... it's impressive stuff.

Of course, Conor hasn't had an MMA fight since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016 -- but he's booked to make his triumphant return to the Octagon at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

Some people are worried Conor could have "ring rust" -- but when you're looking at the new highlight video, he seems sharp and strong.

Obviously, it's heavily edited -- but we all know what Conor's capable of ... and it's cool to see him back in beast mode.

As for Khabib, that dude is an absolute monster -- he's 26-0 and beat the dog snot out of just about everyone he's faced.

The two have bad blood -- remember, when Conor attacked that bus at Barclay's Center back in April, he was gunning for Khabib ... who had disrespected one of Conor's training partners earlier that week.

Floyd Mayweather dished out advice for Khabib -- telling him not to underestimate Conor, who's a "warrior."

Conor shot back with some insults for the entire Mayweather family.