Kendall Jenner Great Day for a Run ... Nude Beach Pics Going Viral!!!

Kendall Jenner's Nude Photo Running On Beach Going Viral

Breaking News

Kendall Jenner's completely in the buff, sprinting on the beach in a newly released portrait ... and the Internet is already having a field day.

Kendall's no stranger to nudity, but this photo -- along with several more reportedly from a series from photographer Russell James for his upcoming book "Angels" -- is Kendall like you've never seen her before ... and folks on social media seem to be in shock.

(CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO.)

James' "Angels" collection was celebrated last week in NYC at a bash co-hosted by Cindy Crawford and Candice Swanepoel.

The book's expected to feature a whole lot more of completely naked Kendall -- including her climbing a tree, lounging in a pool and riding a horse bareback -- but when it comes to generating buzz ... the beach pic is the frontrunner.