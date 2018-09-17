'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Rocks Nike to Emmys, 'I'm With Kaepernick'

'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Rocks Nike to Emmys ... 'I'm With Kaep'

Forget Dior and Chanel ... "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis was all about NIKE at the Emmys -- rocking a Swoosh sweatshirt to support Colin Kaepernick.

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," the actress told Variety.

Jenifer Lewis: "I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality" #Emmys https://t.co/DApUrVDBlu pic.twitter.com/xuq0y1vJ5L — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Lewis says she was swimming the other day when she started brainstorming fashion ideas that would be "meaningful" on the red carpet ... and that's when Nike came to mind.

"I'll wear Nike to say 'thank you' ... thank you for leading the resistance. We need more of corporate America to stand up also."

She added, "Thank you, Colin. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you."

Nike signed Colin to a new deal recently -- and will be dropping everything from a new custom shoe to a Kaepernick-themed apparel line.