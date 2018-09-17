Justin Verlander Wrecks Diamondbacks ... Celebrates With Kate, Jay & Bey!

Justin Verlander Wrecks Diamondbacks, Celebrates With Kate, Jay & Bey!

Breaking News

Who runs the world?!?!

Justin Verlander, apparently ... 'cause dude just did everything to prove he was better than you -- dominating the D-Backs and then hitting the Jay and Bey concert with his supermodel wife!!

The Astros superstar struck out 11 in Houston's huge win Sunday ... and celebrated with Kate Upton in some luxury box seats at NRG Stadium for the hottest tour on the planet afterward.

J.V. didn't seem to overexert himself after seven strong innings ... and a very pregnant Kate made sure to let everyone know the only thing she was drunk on was love (with Verlander).

Good times.

By the way ... the two have made postgame date nights a thing lately -- remember their victory dog walk after the World Series last year?!

Verlander ... FLAWLESS!!