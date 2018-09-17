Roseanne Barr 'The Conners' Writers Kill Me off With an Opioid OD

Roseanne Barr's Character on 'The Conners' Will Die of Opioid OD

Roseanne Barr's character on "The Conners" will be killed off by an opioid overdose ... so says the comedian herself.

Barr was on Brandon Straka's "Walk Away" when she revealed the gigantic spoiler. Barr tells Straka the pill addiction story line was her own from last season, and it appears the writers for "The Conners" decided to run with it.

As we reported ... Barr got the ax from "Roseanne" just hours after she posted a tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, comparing her to the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes."

Barr has worked on various projects since the firing ... appearing on podcasts and even hosting a talk show of her own.

It's still possible writers for "The Conners" could change their minds on how to kill Roseanne -- or it wasn't an OD at all -- but she seems pretty serious and pretty pissed about the whole thing.