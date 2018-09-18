Tiger Woods Off Probation a Month Early for DUI

Tiger Woods Probation for DUI Ends Early ... Free to Drink Again

Tiger Woods can throw back a celebratory cocktail or 2 because he's off probation for his DUI ... TMZ has learned.

Eldrick's probation was terminated by a judge a month earlier than expected because he "successfully completed all regular and special conditions" ... according to a new legal doc obtained by TMZ.

As we reported ... Woods copped a plea in his DUI case at his Florida hearing on October 27, 2017, and as part of his deal to avoid jail time he agreed to enter a DUI diversion program. He was also put on probation for 12 months, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and prohibited from drinking alcohol or taking drugs during the probation period ... but now it's over.

The golf legend was arrested for DUI on May 29, 2017 in Jupiter, FL after cops found him asleep at the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes. Once he awoke, Tiger was a discombobulated mess, which he claimed was the result of taking a cocktail of Rx drugs.

Dash cam footage of his arrest showed Tiger was clearly in no shape to be behind the wheel, and he later went to rehab to get help for his prescription drug issues.