LeSean McCoy's Ex-GF Reveals Graphic New Injury Photos ... Bruised & Battered

9/19/2018 7:55 AM PDT

LeSean McCoy's Ex-GF Reveals Graphic New Injury Photos

EXCLUSIVE

LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend just revealed graphic injury photos showing her face bruised and battered after the beating she took during a home invasion back in July.

Delicia Cordon included the photos in legal docs filed in a Georgia court ... where Cordon is suing McCoy -- accusing him of orchestrating the break-in and beatdown.

Cordon -- who started dating McCoy in 2016 -- believes the Buffalo Bills star ordered people to break into the house she was living in -- which McCoy owns -- to reclaim jewelry he previously gifted her ... and scare her into moving out.

The photos appear to show Cordon with black eyes, a busted lip, and cuts and bruises on her face.

Police are still investigating the case ... but McCoy has adamantly denied having any involvement with the incident.

