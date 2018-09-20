Colin Kaepernick's Attorney Hints Raiders and Patriots Interested In QB

Kaepernick's Attorney Hints Raiders and Pats Interested ... 'Stay Tuned'

Colin Kaepernick and Tom Brady ... on the same team???

That seems to be the suggestion coming from Colin's attorney, Mark Geragos -- who's teasing to TMZ Sports that two NFL teams could be interested in signing the QB.

"I would just say, 'Stay tuned' ... that next week there may be some news."

Our guy pushed to get more information -- and Geragos started dropping hints about the 2 teams.

The first clue obviously points to the Oakland Raiders.

"I'll say this ... if Al Davis was still alive."

The interesting part of that comment -- Al's son, Mark Davis, took over the Raiders when his father passed away ... and Mark recently told us he thought it was a good idea for Nike to sign Kaep.

The other clue was a little more abstruse, but he suggests Patriots owner Robert Kraft could be interested in Colin.

There's more to the clip ... Geragos also says Colin and his girlfriend, Nessa, are NOT boycotting the NFL. They're watching games (they're fans) and they're supporting players like Kenny Stills.

Geragos also clears up some misinformation about Colin's deal with Nike -- confirming what TMZ Sports already told you ... he is FOR SURE getting his own shoe as part of his deal with the Swoosh.