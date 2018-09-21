Dana White Says Putin, Trump Invited to McGregor Fight

Dana White Putin & Trump ... You're Invited to McGregor Fight!

Dana White says he's extended an invitation to both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to be his VIP guests when Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov clash in Vegas next month.

Of course, Dana is tight with POTUS and even spoke at the Republican National Convention during Trump's campaign.

And Putin ... well, Conor recently became friends with the Russian president. And, Khabib is a Russian citizen.

But, Dana knows they probably won't come -- acknowledging that having a world leader at a fight would be a nightmare as far as security is concerned. Instead, White says Trump has assured him he'll watch the fight on Pay-Per-View.

We also asked White if Conor's crew of hooligans will be allowed at the fight -- considering they participated in the bus attack at Barclays Center back in April.

Despite the violence, White says the crew is NOT banned -- and UFC is already drawing up a security plan to make sure Team Conor and Team Khabib don't clash at the event.

One last thing ... how'd Conor's whiskey actually taste? Dana gives us our first Proper No. Twelve review -- and yeah, it doesn't suck.