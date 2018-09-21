Suge Knight's Son Worried About Suge's Health After Plea Deal, Says System's Unfair

Suge Knight Son Reacts to Plea Deal ... The System's Stacked Against Him

EXCLUSIVE

Suge Knight's son believes his old man's being treated unfairly, and the system's set up to keep him locked up for the rest of his life ... but he's holding out hope it doesn't go down like that.

Suge Jacob Knight tells TMZ ... despite his father striking a 28-year plea deal in his murder case Thursday, he's staying positive about the situation. He admits he's incredibly concerned about his dad's health, but says Suge's a fighter ... and he's always going to be alright.

Still, Suge Jr. seems pretty upset over the outcome of his dad's case ... and thinks it's time someone gives him a break.

We broke the story ... the 53-year-old former rap mogul pled no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Terry Carter. Suge will get 28 years in prison but he'll get credit for time served, and due to prison overcrowding, he could get out in just over 10 years.

That's still a long time, considering Suge's health issues, but his son's trying to keep the faith.