LeBron James Says He Didn't Join Lakers to Be Closer to Hollywood

Breaking News

LeBron James says his move to join the Lakers was strictly a basketball decision -- and had NOTHING to do with his budding Hollywood career.

... so, you believe him?

King James just spoke with reporters at Lakers Media Day where he was decked out in his full #23 Purple and Gold uniform.

During the Q&A session with reporters, he was asked if he ultimately picked the Lakers over other (better) teams so he could be closer to Warner Bros Studio ... where he has a major development deal.

Remember, LeBron has movies coming out -- "Space Jam 2" and a new "House Party" flick -- and is working on other TV shows and a "Shut Up and Dribble" documentary narrated by Jemele Hill.

But, Bron says he's a ballplayer first -- and joined the Lakers because he felt it was the right fit for him on the court ... even though they sucked last season.

Bron was also asked if he'll be able to juggle all of his off-the-court projects and still be successful with the Lakers ... and the answer was 100% confidence.