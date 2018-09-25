Jayson Werth Made Cops Get Warrant to Draw Blood ... In DUI Arrest

Exclusive Details

Jayson Werth would not go quietly into that good night during his April DUI arrest -- refusing to submit to field sobriety tests and forcing cops to get a warrant to draw his blood.

TMZ Sports obtained the incident report from the April 17 arrest -- in which the Scottsdale PD says Werth was pulled over around 10:45 PM after officers noticed expired plates on the truck he was driving.

Right when they pulled him over, cops say Werth threw a lit cigarette out the window -- and when officers approached the ride, he reeked of smoke and booze and slurred when he talked.

Cops say Werth tried to the play the MLB card -- literally -- handing them an ID card which showed he was a pro ball player. Werth then said, "We do a lot of work with you guys."

Werth initially denied drinking alcohol -- but later admitted to having a glass of wine. When cops asked him to perform various field sobriety tests, including a breathalyzer, he refused.

Werth was arrested and taken to a nearby station where he told cops he would not consent to tests of his blood and breath. So, officials requested a warrant to forcibly draw blood -- and it was granted.

Once notified, Werth told cops, "I have no recourse?" An officer essentially told him no and Werth ultimately complied with the blood draw.

When the test came back, the blood showed a .12 B.A.C. -- well over the .08 legal limit.

Werth's case went in front of a judge last week where he cut a plea deal in which he pled guilty to 1 count of DUI. In exchange, 2 other charges were dropped and he was sentenced to a diversion program, ordered to pay fines and fees totaling $1,600 and his license will be suspended.

Fun Fact: Werth made more than $136 MILLION during his MLB career. Maybe spring for a driver next time??