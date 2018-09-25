Miguel Cosigns Cardi B's Own Set For Super Bowl Halftime, She'd Kill That!!

Miguel Cardi B For Super Bowl Halftime!! ... She'd Kill That!!

If Cardi B wants her own set for the Super Bowl halftime show ... GIVE CARDI B HER OWN SET ... so says Miguel, who tells TMZ Sports she'd KILL it if given the chance.

We broke the story ... the "I Like It" spitter is in negotiations with the NFL to join Maroon 5 to perform at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta ... but wants to have her own set during the show.

Of course, the decision to go with Adam Levine's band has been met with a ton of criticism ... and Waka Flocka Flame told us last week the show should feature black performers with real connections to ATL.

So, when we asked Miguel if the NFL should give in to Bardi's demands, he's ALL about it ... saying "Cardi would kill that!!"

Stay tuned ...