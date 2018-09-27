Tony Romo I'm Healthy Enough To Play Right Now

Tony Romo, I'm Healthy Enough To Play Quarterback Right Now

Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere rejoice ... Tony Romo is healthy enough to play quarterback in the NFL again!!!!!!!!!

Sooo ... when's the comeback date?!?!

Well ... maybe never.

Romo stoked the rumor mill Wednesday when he said his back, collarbone and everything else he broke in his playing days are good enough for him to get back on the field.

"I played much more hurt back in probably '13 and '14 then I would be now," Romo told the Ben & Skin Show.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm healthy enough. That wouldn't be the issue at all I don't think. That would be the least of my thoughts when it came to a decision like that, obviously."

But, is Tony actually considering it?!?! Romo wouldn't say, poo-pooing the question by saying, "You guys are silly."

Romo's been killin' it in the CBS broadcast booth ... and he's got big-time golf dreams now too. Football seems to be firmly in his past.

So, sorry, Dallas. Looks like you're stuck with Dak.

For now. Maybe.