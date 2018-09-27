Tyron Woodley Rips Nick Diaz ... 'I'll Beat Your Ass!'

Tyron Woodley says Nick Diaz must be out of his DAMN MIND if he really wants a piece of The Chosen One ... telling TMZ Sports he'd destroy Nick if he really wants to get in the Octagon.

Remember, Nick fired some shots at Tyron on Wednesday night ... calling him a boring fighter and vowing to bust him up if they can get a fight on the books.

So, we reached out to Tyron ... who had some thoughts.

"Get your weak ass outta here," Woodley said ... "You could have fought me a long time ago."

In fact, T-Wood -- who's in ATL shooting a movie -- proceeded to clown Nick and Nate Diaz with a little help from his UFC pal, Kenny Florian.

And, Kenny does a GREAT Nate Diaz impression!!

But, ya gotta watch when Tyron breaks down Nick's fight style ... COMEDY!

"How can he beat me? He's gonna try to beat me by taking punches to the face? He can't stop me from taking him down. He'll never submit me. He gonna slap me to death? Nah, I'm good."

Only one way to settle it, once and for all ...