Cardi B Turns Herself Into Police For Criminal Charges Over Strip Club Fight

Cardi B will turn herself into police Monday ... and she will be ordered to appear in court in connection with a strip club fight.

Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ, Cardi will be charged for allegedly ordering an attack on 2 bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens NY. The 2 bartender sisters -- Jade and Baddie Gi -- say Cardi had a long-standing beef with Jade because Cardi believed she had slept with Offset.

Cardi -- who was at the Strip Club because Migos was performing -- came face-to-face with the 2 bartenders and allegedly told her posse to attack them with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device. The 2 women were both hurt, but refused medical attention.

We're told Cardi will likely be charged with 2 misdemeanors -- reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. She will not be arrested when she turns herself in ... she will get a summons to appear in court on the charges.

A source close to Cardi tells TMZ the attack was "spontaneous" and was triggered after someone threw a drink. They say nothing was premeditated.