Tony Ferguson, 'I Quit Drinking, Turned My Life Around'

EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Tony Ferguson says he's a new, sober man -- telling TMZ Sports he's cut alcohol out of his life and has "completely turned my life around."

Tony says he made the life changes to expedite his recovery from the devastating knee injury he suffered back in April. Tony says doctors told him recovery could take up to a year ... but he was so focused, he was back in 4 months!!!

Now, Tony is facing Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 this weekend -- and has this message for his opponent, "Kiss my ass!"

As for the other fight on the card -- Conor vs. Khabib match -- Ferguson has some thoughts.

"Battle of the bullsh*ts. We got Tiramisu verse McNuggets. Both lost their sauce, and I got all the sauce."

Ferguson says neither guy's ever wanted smoke with him ... and ain't a damn thing changed.

"As far as Khabib is concerned, sh*t, the dude ducked me. He's been ducking me and so has Conor. Conor never says my name 'cause he's got 1 thing on his mind, loss, when he says my name."

Tony also picked a winner (kinda sorta).

"Double knockout. I see these motherf**kers knocking themselves out."