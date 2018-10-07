Greg Hardy Wants to Play for Patriots, Pitches Bill Belichick for NFL Shot

Greg Hardy Tom Brady Needs Me ... I Can Help Patriots Win

Greg Hardy believes he can be a 2-sport athlete -- and says he's convinced he's exactly what the New England Patriots defense needs to get back to the Super Bowl.

In fact, Hardy -- who's been dominating in MMA -- is making his case to Bill Belichick as to why the organization should take a chance on him.

"Mr. Belichick, I would be under your regime, boss man. Following orders, doing whatever you need me to do, baby. I'm the ultimate team guy!!"

Hardy's NFL career was sidelined after his 2014 domestic violence case. His conviction was overturned but many people believe he got off on a technicality. Hardy has maintained his innocence.

He hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season -- but insists he's ready to go RIGHT NOW.

30-year-old Hardy says he's had a major impact on every team he's played for -- and he'd do the same exact thing for the Pats.

He also believes Tom Brady could use the help on the other side of the ball -- and wants to prove he's worthy of another shot in the league.