Conor McGregor Cracked In Face In Octagon Brawl ... New Footage

Here's the clearest video we've seen so far of Conor McGregor getting socked hard in the face in the post-fight Octagon brawl at UFC 229 ... and the cage invader lands some pretty solid shots.
The dude in the red shirt has reportedly been identified as Zubaira Tukhugov -- a pro-MMA fighter who's a member of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team.
He's scheduled to fight Conor's teammate, Artem Lobov, on October 27.
In the footage, you can see Tukhugov attack Conor from behind -- connecting with a sucker punch to the side of McGregor's head.
He then pivots and cracks Conor from the front -- landing a barefisted blow to Conor's head.
Ultimately, security comes in and breaks the whole thing up.
Before Tukhugov's attack -- another dude from Khabib's camp sucker punched Conor too ... trying to land hammerfists from the top of the cage.
Dana White said 3 men from Khabib's camp were arrested following the melee ... seems likely these guys were part of that group.