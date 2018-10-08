TMZ

Conor McGregor Cracked In Face In Octagon Brawl ... New Footage

10/8/2018 7:20 AM PDT

Here's the clearest video we've seen so far of Conor McGregor getting socked hard in the face in the post-fight Octagon brawl at UFC 229 ... and the cage invader lands some pretty solid shots. 

The dude in the red shirt has reportedly been identified as Zubaira Tukhugov -- a pro-MMA fighter who's a member of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team.  

He's scheduled to fight Conor's teammate, Artem Lobov, on October 27. 

In the footage, you can see Tukhugov attack Conor from behind -- connecting with a sucker punch to the side of McGregor's head. 

He then pivots and cracks Conor from the front -- landing a barefisted blow to Conor's head. 

Ultimately, security comes in and breaks the whole thing up. 

Before Tukhugov's attack -- another dude from Khabib's camp sucker punched Conor too ... trying to land hammerfists from the top of the cage. 

Dana White said 3 men from Khabib's camp were arrested following the melee ... seems likely these guys were part of that group. 

