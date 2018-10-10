Luke Rockhold Says Conor Doesn't Deserve Rematch, Khabib Destroyed Him!

Luke Rockhold Conor Doesn't Deserve Rematch ... Khabib Destroyed Him!

Luke Rockhold says Khabib obliterated Conor McGregor so easily -- the Irish superstar doesn't really deserve a rematch ... but he'll do it if the price is right!!!

Luke is Khabib's teammate -- and was in the cage to help restore order after all hell broke loose at UFC 229.

Rockhold explained that Conor and his team crossed a line with all of the offensive trash talk -- and the bus attack -- leading up to the fight ... and he understands why Khabib flipped out after his victory.

"I think some things aren't for fight promotion," Rockhold says ... "Conor traveled across the world with a gang of people and attacked and broke into an arena to attack Khabib with weapons."

"So, I think people are over-stepping their boundaries and attacking Khabib on this front. He jumped a cage. One of Conor's teammates was antagonizing him and yelling at him after a fight, which was, you know ... you beat your guy, it's pretty much time to shut your mouth."

As for rematch talk, that's where Luke really went in on Conor ...

"The funny thing ... a rematch is usually, they're close fights. It wasn't really a close fight."

"If people wanna see it, if the UFC wants to pay for it, I know Khabib will enjoy a record breaking number, like I said before. It's gotta be record breaking numbers if he wants a rematch."

McGregor has already said he wants a second crack at Khabib -- so, we're guessing the UFC will step up and make it happen.