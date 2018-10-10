Randy Couture Hey, Daniel Cormier Here's How Ya Beat Derrick Lewis

Randy Couture Tells Daniel Cormier the Key to Beating Derrick Lewis

EXCLUSIVE

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture says Daniel Cormier has his work cut out for him if he's gonna beat Derrick Lewis next month ... but fortunately for D.C., Randy's got a fight plan!

Couture was a 3-time UFC Heavyweight champ -- so, he knows a little bit when it comes to beating up the most dangerous men in the sport.

And, when it comes to Derrick Lewis ... Randy says the dude is as dangerous as it gets.

"D.C. has to be smart," Couture said ... "Obviously, [Lewis] has amazing power."

"Even if he looks like he's about to die in the cage, he manages to bring it up and knock a guy out -- so, D.C.'s gotta be smart."

So, what's the plan? GROUND GAME, BABY!

"If D.C. makes this kid wrestle him it probably won't go the distance, that's for sure."

By the way, Couture was leaving an event for Jay Glazer's Merging Vets and Players Organization -- which helps military vets transition from the battlefield to the civilian world.

Couture served in the U.S. Army for 6 years before becoming a UFC fighter -- and he explains why the organization is so important to him.