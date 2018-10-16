Ariana Grande Belts Out A 'Wicked' Tune ... First Appearance Since Split With Pete

Ariana Grande's First Public Appearance Since Split with Pete Davidson

EXCLUSIVE

Ariana Grande put on a brave face and belted out a big tune in her first public appearance since ending things with Pete Davidson.

Grande performed "The Wizard and I" Tuesday in a pre-taped TV special for the Broadway musical "Wicked." Grande assured fans Monday she'd still be a part of the event, even after the split with Davidson, and she delivered on her promise.

TMZ broke the story ... Davidson was supposed to headline a comedy gig Wednesday at Temple University but dropped out last minute. He's being replaced by Adam DeVine.

Grande has already returned the $100k engagement ring from Pete, and she'll keep their pet teacup pig, Piggy Smallz.

Neither Grande or Pete have commented publicly on the breakup, but if her singing voice is any indication, Ariana's doing just fine.