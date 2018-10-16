Offset Drops 6 Figures in Jewelry for Cardi B's Birthday

Offset I Blinded Cardi with Birthday Bling!!!

Exclusive Details

Offset's not slowing down just 'cause Cardi B's birthday has come and gone ... he's still dropping tons of cash for his new wife ... for some super expensive jewelry.

We're told the Migos rapper is giving the "I Like It" rapper a necklace, charm bracelet and Kulture's name emblazoned on a set of earrings. Offset reached out to Pristine Jewelers' owners Avi and Ofir 2 months ago to plan something special for Cardi's 26th birthday.

The 3 pieces are 100 carats strong in diamonds. Offset flew out the jewelers to personally hand over the cache to Cardi ... who couldn't contain herself and flaunted the sparkle at parties last weekend.

Cardi also sported the new bling Saturday night when she performed at Drake's concert. All in all ... we're told Offset dropped over six figures. And, that's just the tip of the birthday iceberg. Remember ... Offset also gave Cardi a Lambo earlier this month.

No word yet if Cardi's sexual birthday request was fulfilled.