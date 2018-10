Here's How Roseanne Barr's Character on 'The Conners' Dies

Roseanne Barr How 'The Conners' Killed Me Off

Spoiler alert ... Roseanne Barr's character on "The Conners" was killed off by an opioid overdose.

The series premiere of the 'Roseanne' spin-off jumped right into Barr's death ... with writers wrapping up her storyline a mere 5 minutes into the show.

Turns out ... Roseanne had it right last month when she revealed her opioid OD in a gigantic spoiler.

Getting killed off the show was a foregone conclusion. You'll remember ... Barr got the ax from the "Roseanne" reboot only hours after she posted a tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes."

Roseanne is gone from the spin-off, but she's still keeping busy ... appearing on podcasts and hosting her own talk show.