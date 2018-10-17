Canelo Alvarez Wants Mayweather Rematch ... Stop Hurting Boxing!

Canelo Alvarez Wants Floyd Mayweather Rematch, Stop Hurting Boxing!

EXCLUSIVE

Canelo Alvarez says he's sick of watching Floyd Mayweather try to make fights that hurt the sport of boxing -- like Conor and Khabib -- and says if he really wants a challenge, LET'S REMATCH!

"He wants to continue hurting boxing by making fights that don't make sense ... and not giving boxing the credibility that it deserves," Canelo tells TMZ Sports.

"If he wants to return, I ask him to look my way to give a great fight to the fans."

"Let's do the second fight. It's very important. We have something pending there so let's make the second fight."

Of course, Canelo and Floyd fought back in 2013 -- but Alvarez has improved A LOT since then and clearly believes he would smash Floyd if they met again.

Canelo just signed a brand new $365 MILLION contract with the DAZN streaming video service to have 11 fights over the next 5 years ... and a Floyd rematch would be a dream for the company.

But if it doesn't happen, Canelo tells us he's down for a 3rd fight with Gennady Golovkin -- and in the meantime, he's prepping for his Dec. 15th fight against Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden.

As far as his new contract is concerned -- the richest in the history of pro sports -- Canelo says he's not about to go on a spending spree because he's already rich and has everything he wants.

... especially when it comes to cars!