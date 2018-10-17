George Lopez Hooters Victim Attack Was Uncalled For ... Trump Line Just A Joke

George Lopez Hooters Victim Says Trump Reference Was Only a Joke

George Lopez attacked a man in a Hooters restaurant who simply wanted a pic of the comedian and only used a Trump reference to get George to smile ... so says the man.

We spoke with the guy who Lopez grabbed by the neck in a shocking video taken at the wing joint in New Mexico. Sources close to George initially told us Lopez went off after the man had allegedly followed and egged him on all night with Trump references.

The guy in the video tells a different story, saying he only approached George at his table once that day to ask for a pic. He says George grabbed his phone and started filming his own crotch ... but never hit record.

We're told George eventually gave the phone back and, wanting to make him smile and ease an awkward situation, the guy said, "On the count of 3 say Make America Great Again!" Lopez clearly didn't find the comment funny ... because he was on his way out of the restaurant when our video starts.

As for why he chose a Trump reference, the guy says he was aware of Lopez's disgust for 45 and just wanted to crack a joke. For what it's worth, the guy in the video tells us he's a Democrat on paper.

Police confirm they got a call about the scuffle and are looking into the incident.