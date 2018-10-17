Golden State Warriors Shade Cavaliers ... With Reversible Championship Rings

Golden State Warriors Shade Cavs With Reversible Championship Rings

Breaking News

Won't be hard for the Warriors to remember trouncing LeBron James the last two years ... 'cause they just got diamond, gold and sapphire bling to make sure they NEVER forget it!!!

Golden State unveiled its 2018 NBA Championship Rings on opening night Tuesday -- and the ice is FULL of reminders of how they overthrew the King ... two years in a row.

"Bristle texture" signifying the 4-0 sweep in the 2018 Finals? Check.

Two gold-and-diamond Larry O'Brien trophies for the back-to-back wins over the Cavs? They're there.

A "Back 2 Back" slogan engraved in the gold? Yup.

OH ... and the freakin' top IS REVERSIBLE -- because, ya know, back-to-back over Cleveland and all that.

As for the practicality of that whole unscrewing top thing ... not everyone was a fan -- Shaq said on air, "Why would you want your ring to open up???"

By the way, overall a good night for the Warriors -- they beat the OKC Thunder 108 to 100.