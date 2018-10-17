Machine Gun Kelly Crew Wanted in ATL for Brutal Fight

Machine Gun Kelly's Crew Wanted by Cops for Atlanta Beatdown

Members of Machine Gun Kelly's entourage are in for a surprise if they ever set foot in Georgia again -- a judge has issued warrants for their arrest ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the case tell TMZ ... Atlanta PD has ID'd at least 3 individuals involved in the brutal beatdown of actor Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez, ﻿and they've each been charged with misdemeanor battery.

We're told at least 2 of the crew members live outside the state, and Atlanta PD won't spend resources to extradite the suspects ... because they're only charged with misdemeanors.

As far as MGK's fate goes ... our law enforcement sources say he will NOT be charged with any crime, because the investigation determined G-Rod triggered the fight. G-Rod has not been charged yet.

TMZ broke the story ... G-Rod called Kelly a "p***y" for a tweet calling Eminem's then-16-year-old daughter hot. Kelly pushed G-Rod away, but later his crew beat the crap outta him in a hotel lobby.