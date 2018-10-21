TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Nick Diaz Calls Out Canelo Alvarez ... 'You Ain't Gonna Win'

10/21/2018 12:45 AM PDT

Nick Diaz Calls Out Canelo Alvarez, 'You Ain't Gonna Win'

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Diaz says Canelo Alvraez is fighting BUMS -- and if he wants a REAL superfight, Oscar De La Hoya needs to call him, ASAP. 

He's not joking -- telling TMZ Sports, "Let's be real. Canelo moving up to my weight? You ain't gonna win that fight."

Diaz says he's sparred with top-flight boxers like Andre Ward, and honestly believes he can compete and defeat Canelo, widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. 

"You're just basically one of them little guys I spar before I fight," Diaz says ... adding, "Nothing personal. Motherf**ker don't speak English so he ain't knowing what I'm saying anyway."

So, we went to Oscar -- Canelo's promoter -- to ask if there's a chance he'd make it happen. 

Oscar ain't exactly saying "no."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 23 %}