Anthony Kiedis Flipped Off, Cussed Out Rockets Staffer During Lakers Brawl

Exclusive Details

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis LOST HIS DAMN MIND at the Lakers game on Saturday -- cussing out a Rockets staffer following the brawl on the court ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

As Chris Paul was being escorted off the court, Kiedis -- a Lakers superfan -- was screaming at him from his courtside seats.

A Rockets staffer came over to verbally check Kiedis -- but Anthony wasn't having it and lashed back. Witnesses say Kiedis flipped the guy off and shouted, "F**k you."

You can see in our video the two definitely jawing back and forth until security walked Kiedis away from his seat to cool off.

There are conflicting reports about whether or not Kiedis was kicked out -- with some people saying he later returned to his seat.

One thing's for sure ... KIEDIS WAS HOT!!!!