Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Engagement Was Hollow, No Wedding Planned

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson both seemed to know marriage wasn't in the cards, even after they got engaged, because they never lifted a finger to seal the deal.

They got engaged in June, and our sources say an entire summer passed without locking down a venue, buying a wedding dress, or even picking a date. We are told Ariana talked about a wedding with her mom, but that's all it was ... talk.

The months of inaction predate the death of Ariana's ex, Mac Miller, last month. As we reported, Mac's death was the beginning of the end of Ariana and Pete's relationship, because she was emotionally paralyzed.

The only real signs of happily ever after were a $100,000 engagement ring -- which she's already given back -- and a pet pig which she's kept.