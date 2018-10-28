Terry Bradshaw Tom Brady Ain't the G.O.A.T. ... These Guys Are Better

Terry Bradshaw Names 3 NFL Players BETTER Than Tom Brady

Don't give Tom Brady the brown just yet -- Terry Bradshaw LAUGHED when we suggested the Patriots QB is the greatest football player of all time ... and then named 3 guys he thinks are better.

It's becoming a big debate -- where does Tom fall on the NFL's G.O.A.T. list? Tim Tebow previously told us he thinks TB12 is "probably" #1.

He's got the resume -- 5 Super Bowl rings. 8 AFC championships. 3 NFL MVPs. 4 Super Bowl MVP. 13 Pro Bowls.

But, Bradshaw says it ain't enough to jump 3 offensive legends -- and he didn't mention Lawrence Taylor﻿, who a lot of people argue could easily be the best ever.

"You guys are too quick to anoint someone 'The Greatest,'" Bradshaw told us.

Watch the clip and decide for yourself -- is Terry right?