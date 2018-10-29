'Basketball Wives' Gloria Govan D.A. Rejects ... Felony Child Endangerment Case

D.A. Rejects Felony Child Endangerment Case Against Gloria Govan

The L.A. County D.A. has rejected criminal charges against Gloria Govan ... this after she was arrested for felony child endangerment in a super bitter custody war with ex-husband Matt Barnes.

Gloria was arrested the Friday before Labor Day after Matt claimed she put the lives of their twin boys at risk﻿ by allegedly flying into a rage in her car, blocking Matt and the kids from driving away from their school.

Sources connected with Gloria called BS on Matt's claim he had custody of the kids that weekend. Gloria says she even asked her lawyer well in advance to notify Matt's attorney Labor Day weekend was hers.

On the day in question ... her rep told the D.A. Gloria went to the school to pick up the boys, but Matt was already there. She says the kids were in her car when Matt ordered the boys to get in his car ... she believed in violation of the custody order. Gloria says she blocked his car, called 911 and "calmly" waited for cops.

Gloria denied she drove crazy to get at Matt's car and ultimately the D.A. said there was insufficient evidence to move forward.

Matt subsequently got a restraining order, keeping Gloria 100 yards from the kids. She's only allowed to see the boys once a week with a monitor present.

Gloria and Matt are in court Monday ... a judge will determine whether to make the restraining order permanent or end it.