Tom Brady Says Gisele's Picking His Halloween Costume, She Calls the Shots!

It's the day before Halloween and Tom Brady still has NO IDEA what his costume's gonna be ... but TB12's keepin' calm in the pocket, 'cause he's leaving it all up to Gisele!!

ICYMI ... the superstar couple went viral with their avocado toast costume last year (which we pretty much assumed was Gisele's idea at the time).

But, Brady came clean during his weekly interview with "Kirk & Callahan" on WEEI about how much he contributed to the couple's outfit selection this year ... and it seems like the dude's been spending too much time in the film room to give much effort.

"I gotta check in with the missus. I don't know what she got," Brady says. "That hasn't been on my radar, unfortunately."

"She got something, so ... I'll ask her today."

Nothin' like a good ole 2-minute drill, Halloween edition, from Brady.

There's more ... Brady was asked about his upcoming match-up with Aaron Rodgers ... and Brady says he's been inspired by the Packers QB.