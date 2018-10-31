Josh Hart Clowns Lakers Teammate For Michigan Runner-Up Ring, 'Weak-ass Ring!'

Lakers' Josh Hart Clowns Teammate For Runner-Up Ring ... 'Bro, Stop, Bro!'

Josh Hart has ZERO CHILL ... 'cause when the Lakers stud found Moritz Wagner's 2018 Michigan runner-up ring -- HE CLOWNED THE HELL OUTTA HIS L.A. TEAMMATE!!

It's actually pretty hilarious ... the ring does look like something outta a gumball machine rather than a celebration of nearly winning the NCAA Tournament -- and Hart couldn't believe it.

"This weak-ass ring!" he yelled at Mo ... "Thing weak as hell!!"

Hart continued ... noting the lack of shine in the diamonds, saying, "They fake as hell! This is what happens when you a runner-up. This what you get!"

To his credit ... Wagner took it pretty well -- though he did beg pretty hard for Hart to stop the initial clown down from happening.

BTW ... the troll games between the baby Lakers were supposed to end when LeBron James got on the roster -- but ya gotta let this one slide -- step your game up, Michigan!!!