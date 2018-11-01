UFC's Stephan Bonnar Insane DUI Arrest Video 'You Picked the Wrong Group of Guys'

Cops have released video of Stephen Bonnar's DUI arrest -- when he was taken down by a group of concerned citizens -- and the footage is crazy and scary at the same time.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the UFC Hall of Famer was driving like a maniac on a Nevada highway on Sunday afternoon, roughly 10 miles from the Vegas Strip.

When the Highway Patrol arrived to the scene, Bonnar was so drunk that he was passed out in the front seat. The officer dragged the 41-year-old out of his car and a group of citizens helped restrain him on the ground.

At least one of the citizens was carrying a gun.

As cops tried to place handcuffs on him, Bonnar woke up and began to resist.

One member of the group tells Bonnar, "You picked the wrong group of guys, dude."

With help from the citizens, cops eventually got him cuffed and transported him to a nearby station where he was booked for 3rd-degree felony DUI.

Cops say Bonnar reeked of booze. Medical staff also responded to the scene and determined nothing was medically abnormal, he was just drunk.

Bonnar is a UFC legend -- he fought Forrest Griffin in the finale of the very first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" back in 2005 -- a fight that's regarded as one of the best and most important in UFC history.