Curren$y Diamond Rolex For Alvin Kamara ... 'Cause He's A Beast!

11/7/2018 3:45 PM PST

Curren$y Gives Alvin Kamara Diamond Rolex For Being Saints' Beast

Breaking News

Curren$y just got his favorite player the best "thanks for helping my team win" gift ever ... a blinged-out Rolex watch!!!

Alvin Kamara's been KILLIN' it this season -- scoring 12 touchdowns in 9 games -- and as a big-ass Saints fan, Curren$y just had to let the RB know how much he appreciated it.

So ... the rapper hit the jewelry store before Alvin's monster game against the Rams last weekend -- and got the New Orleans stud an ICY Rolex gift.

Kamara picked it up after the W ... and Curren$y wrote of the present, "Don’t even trip G.... keep puttin that work in for my city bro."

We're told Kamara and Curren$y are actually really good friends ... and if this is the gift for his pal after a 7-1 start -- we can't wait to see what the Super Bowl present looks like!!

