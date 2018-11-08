Mike Tyson I Hope Mayweather Fights Again ... But No MMA!

Mike Tyson Hopes Floyd Mayweather Fights Again, But No MMA!

EXCLUSIVE

Mike Tyson tells TMZ Sports he's rooting for another Floyd Mayweather comeback fight -- as long as it ain't in the Octagon!

After that whole Japan fight debacle, Floyd insists he's retired (again) ... but Iron Mike says he hopes he reconsiders because he likes watching Mayweather fight ... as a boxer.

Also worth noting ... Mike Tyson is stoned to the bejeezus in this clip.

How do we know? 'Cause Mike's out promoting his new Tyson Ranch weed brand -- and his business partner, BigMike, told us they just lit up.

In fact, Mike recently smoked out Conor McGregor -- and got the UFC star's marijuana seal of approval.

"Hey, McGregor's a good guy," Mike said ... "He liked our kush. I'm very grateful for that."

Mike's marijuana ranch is huge -- 400 acres right in the Coachella Valley in Southern California ... and Tyson tells us his goal is to take over the whole THC industry.

Now somebody get that man some Funyuns!!!