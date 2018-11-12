Tekashi 6ix9ine Hired Cardi B's Strip Club Foes for His Music Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine Shades Cardi B Hires Sisters Suing Her for Nicki Minaj Music Video

Tekashi69's sending a shady message to Cardi B ... by hiring the 2 strip club bartenders who are gearing up to sue her.

Record label sources say he flew in Jade and Baddie Gi to appear in his music video with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

TMZ broke the story ... Cardi was arrested last month and charged with 2 crimes for allegedly ordering an attack on the 2 bartender sisters. Cardi had a longstanding beef with Jade because she thought Jade slept with Offset. The sisters were hurt so badly they were hospitalized. They're getting ready to sue Cardi, with the help of mega-lawyer Joe Tacopina.

Fast forward to this week ... when Jade and Baddie made themselves at home after arriving in Tinseltown ... hitting up Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills, with Tekashi leading the way. They shut down the luxury joint as a throng of fans and paps desperately trying to get an up-close look.

Our sources say the sisters were on set of the video shoot when gunfire erupted Thursday night at a Bev Hills mansion ... bringing production to a screeching halt. We're told plans remain in place for the sisters to be part of the music vid, if it ever gets off the ground.

As we reported ... approximately 8 shots were fired and no one was hit.