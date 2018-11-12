Nationals' Trea Turner Marries Hot Gymnast Star ... In D.C. Wedding

Nationals' Trea Turner Marries Hot Gymnast Star In D.C. Wedding

Breaking News

Nationals superstar Trea Turner's offseason is already off to a great start ... dude just tied the knot with his smokin' hot ex-gymnast star fiancee!!!

The 25-year-old shortstop met Kristen Harabedian at NC State years ago ... when he was tearin' up the baseball diamond and she was killin' it on the mat.

The two dated forever ... but decided to make things offish on Saturday ... with a dope wedding at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C.

A bunch of Trea's Nats teammates were reportedly there ... including Bryce Harper!!!

The icing on the cake to the whole weekend? Turner just found out he made the MLB's Super Two cutoff -- which means he's all set for a raise of nearly $5 MILLION next season!!!

Congrats!!