Danica Patrick Aaron Rodgers Hit On Me ... Using 'Dumb & Dumber' Lines!

Danica Patrick Says Aaron Rodgers Initially Hit On Her Using 'Dumb & Dumber' Lines

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are a happy, loving couple these days ... and they can thank Jim Carrey -- so says the ex-NASCAR driver herself.

Danica was delivering a motivational speech in North Dakota on Wednesday ... and afterward, she fielded some questions about her relationship with the Packers star QB.

One of the questions ... what was Aaron Rodgers' first line that got you to (eventually) go on a date with him?

That's when D.P. said the future Hall of Famer went straight to the "Dumb & Dumber" quote, well, to catch her attention.

"He was at the bar, puttin' out the vibe -- 'Dumb & Dumber,' you know?" Danica says.

"And, I remember he was doing movie lines! And, people that love movie lines, LOVE movie lines. So, I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, 'This guy is really funny!'"

Danica says that all went down at The ESPY's back in 2012 ... and it helped lay the foundation for their future relationship, 'cause they kept in touch until they got serious about a year ago.

As for the actual first date ... Danica wasn't spillin' many beans there, but did say, "We were cooped up. We were cooped up. We weren't out in public."

In other words .... touchdown, Rodgers?!?!