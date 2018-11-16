Farrah Abraham Not Sweatin' Boxing Challenge Just Sweating the Maldives!

Farrah Abraham Rocks Teensy-Weensy, Tiny White Bikini in the Maldives

Farrah Abraham knows a match made in heaven when she sees one -- and it ain't in a boxing ring ... it's her butt and a remote sandy paradise.

The 'Teen Mom' star's extended vacay in the Maldives doesn't require much in the way of clothing --she's rocking a severely bare minimum white crocheted bikini here. Farrah jetted off to the islands last weekend with her daughter after backing out of her celebrity boxing match with Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander.

Farrah trash talked promoter Damon Feldman but, as we first reported ... she's got a new offer from "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry to get in the ring.

Unclear if Farrah will accept. After all, boxing would require putting on more clothing.