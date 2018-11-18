Diddy Breaks Silence on Death of Kim Porter with Video Tribute

Diddy Breaks Silence on Kim Porter ... With Video Tribute

Diddy just addressed the tragic death of Kim Porter for the first time with a touching video and a heartbreaking message about the mother of his children.

The Bad Boy honcho posted the tribute Sunday on Instagram, which shows him and Kim doing a maternity photo shoot with Essence magazine in December 2006 ... as he cradles a then-pregnant Kim, and they share kisses between shots.

He captioned the video with a somber message that read ... "For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby."

Diddy continued ... "I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

SWV's song "When U Cry" is playing in the background.

We broke the story ... Kim was found dead at her home Thursday from complications stemming from either pneumonia or the flu. She birthed 3 of Diddy's children -- D'Lila, Jessie James and Christian. She was pregnant with D'Lila and Jessie during this shoot.