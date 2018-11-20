Chuck Liddell Threatens to Smash Rampage Jackson ... After Tito Fight

Chuck Liddell Threatens to Smash Rampage Jackson After Tito Ortiz Fight

Chuck Liddell says he wants to avenge his 2007 loss against Rampage Jackson -- and, if he gets through Tito Ortiz this weekend, he wants a rematch.

Rampage defeated Liddell for the UFC light heavyweight title back at UFC 71 in a brutal first-round knockout.

But, 48-year-old Chuck still has revenge on the brain and tells TMZ Sports, once he smashes Tito at Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 on Saturday in L.A. ... he's got a list of people he wants to fight next.

Chael Sonnen, Wanderlei Silva and Vitor Belfort are all on the list.

As for Chuck's critics who say he looked slow and out of shape at his open workout last week, Iceman tells us they're straight-up wrong.

"I hit as hard as I ever have," Chuck says ... "I'm throwing fast and I'm moving and I'm in great shape."

Chuck also says this fight ain't about the money -- and rumors he's broke and desperate for cash are crap.

"My bank account's fine. My house is nice. My life is great ... but I love fighting."